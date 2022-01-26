Parents upset over Dickenson Co. Public Schools decision to keep mask requirement

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration faces legal challenges over his recent executive order, which gives parents the choice to opt their children out of wearing masks in class. Many have questioned the order’s legality because of a state law that requires school divisions to follow CDC guidelines.

Whether to require masks is causing debate in Dickenson County, where the school board has chosen to keep its universal mask mandate in place, despite Youngkin’s order that went into effect Monday.

In a letter to parents of students in Dickenson County Public Schools, superintendent Haydee Robinson wrote that the school board had voted to keep the mask mandate in place until state laws related to Youngkin’s order were clarified. Some parents have expressed their displeasure with the school board’s decision.

“I don’t need the school system, I don’t need the government or elected officials telling me what’s best for my child,” said parent Jony Baker.

Parents say their issue is not with the masks themselves but with the lack of the option to wear one.

“Regardless of anything, I think it should be left up to the parents,” parent Chelsea French said.

“It’s your health; it’s my children,” Baker said. “So I should be governing my own children.

Tuesday night, the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to adopt a resolution urging the school board to reconsider their stance on the masking policy.

“Frankly, it is a symbolic gesture; it has no bearing on the Dickenson County School Board,” said Josh Evans, who represents the Willis District on the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors. “What we wanted families and parents of Dickenson County to know is that we – number one – heard them. We heard their concerns, and we agreed with their concerns.”

Robinson wrote in the letter to parents that the decision to keep the mask requirement was due to Dickenson County’s COVID-19 cases, which are sitting at some of the highest numbers the county has seen since the pandemic began. However, some students share their parents’ sentiments.

“I don’t really see the point in me wearing it at school if I don’t have to wear one anywhere else,” said Ridgeview Middle School student Jaeda Dingus.

“I understand that other people feel differently, but see, my rights begin where someone else’s ends,” Baker said.