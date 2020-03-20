Pandemic response plan explained – key player won’t be surprised at community spread

(WJHL) — All the orders and recommendations that have occurred surrounding the COVID-19 novel Coronavirus are outlined in the Tennessee Department of Health’s pandemic response plan, which was recently updated.

The man responsible for coordinating that plan in Sullivan County said while he’s confident the agencies involved in the response are handling things well so far, he also believes “community spread” is likely in the Tri-Cities.

“I won’t say it’s a matter of when, but it’s almost a matter of when,” Sullivan County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Mark Moody said in a late Thursday interview. “One of the challenges of this is maybe the speed of the virus, where you go from a couple cases to 10 cases to 40 cases to 100 cases.”

Mark Moody

That may explain the depth and potential severity of the pandemic response plan. It provides broad powers, including authority for Tennessee’s Commissioner of Health to write and enforce new rules and regulations that can remain in effect for up to 165 days.

The state’s 171-page “Novel Virus/Pandemic Influenza Response Plan” was updated this month. Moody received his copy this week. It governs the emergency response actions of 13 regional and metro health departments statewide and was updated recently, Moody said.

“It’s a template for a particular response to a hazard,” Moody said. “It follows the same general structure as something for a fire or severe weather.” He said the goals of such plans are “life safety and minimizing disruption to property and the environment.”

Moody, who said Sullivan County is making minor modifications to the plan, received the updated version early this week. It includes descriptions of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) “interval” tiers for pandemics and says those. Adoption of those intervals and the “domains” associated with them are among “major changes” listed at the beginning of the plan.

Most of the changes relate to CDC guidelines and to “mission specific annexes” (essentially appendices). Those relate to antiviral drug distribution, lab diagnostics, disease surveillance, legal authority, communications, pandemic vaccine distribution, fatality management, volunteer management and crisis standards of care.

It’s all aimed, the plan says, “to identify and implement early actionable steps to limit the severity of a pandemic outbreak in Tennessee.”

Getting from acceleration to deceleration

Moody said COVID-19 has raced through investigation, recognition and initiation and is at the “acceleration” interval, defined by the plan as a stage at which “the new virus infects susceptible members of the population.” He said that makes it extremely important for the public to heed advice and directives from authorities to help move things to the “deceleration” interval — the point at which a novel virus consistently decreases in the United States.

The plan is filled with references to social distancing, school closures, business closures and other effects as a novel virus typically transmitted “by large respiratory droplets caused by coughing, sneezing or by touching contaminated environmental surfaces and subsequently touching one’s mouth, nose or eyes.”

The keys to minimizing impact should sound familiar at this point. They include:

“Surveillance for disease activity” so timely responses can be made (think daily updates)

Accurate communication between all responding organizations, both professional and volunteer, and with the public

Use of social distancing measures to reduce unnecessary close contacts during a pandemic wave

Distribution and use of all available medical resources and personnel

Allocation of scarce resources, such as ventilators, in an ethical manner

Moody said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable hosted a presentation for municipal leaders in Sullivan County a couple weeks ago. Dr. Gary Mayes, the director, and clinical director Dr. Stephen May did a presentation on COVID-19 and actions leaders could take.

Moody said it was somewhat of an eye-opener for those officials, who were joined by the mayors of Washington counties in Tennessee and Virginia and a few private sector representatives.

“This is a real thing and … it’s not going to go away real quickly,” Moody said attendees realized. “You need to practice those good public health measures in protecting yourself.”

That wake up call resulted in several school closures that pre-dated Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s call for all state schools to close. Those are the kinds of actions that can help mitigate the impact, and while he still expects a good possibility of community spread, they’ve probably helped Sullivan County avoid spread despite having a positive case.

“That case is actually coming to the end of their 14-day quarantine,” Moody said. “Hopefully they’re going to be better and then we’ll have no cases in Sullivan County.”

Moody said the simple but oft-repeated call for frequent handwashing and avoiding touching one’s face are still the fundamentals for lowered spread. Mitigation strategies listed in the document include isolation and treatment of at risk people, voluntary home quarantine for positive cases, school dismissal and possibly daycare dismissal, and social distancing measures and hygiene.

“Everybody talks about flattening the curve,” Moody said. “That would put us into the deceleration mode if we can achieve that. It may be the best way to get ahead of the outbreak right now is to do that through the social distancing, the cancellation of things and all the elements that we’ve talked about — employing those and adhering to them.”

The unknowns and the unknown unknowns

Under “planning assumptions,” the first item is telling: “Little information on which to base protective actions will be available during the early phases of a potential pandemic.” The nearly hour-by-hour changes that took place, particularly last week in schools, businesses and other’s responses, testify to that.

Add on top of that several other vexing questions and you’re left with a witch’s brew of uncertainties.

“The test kits … are in limited supply, so we are very diligently applying certain criteria to those who need to be tested,” Moody said.

“I also think it’s becoming more of a concern that you could have relatively asymptomatic people that could be a carrier, but we also don’t know fully what to do with them at this point in time.”

The bottom line is that the situation remains very fluid, “and you have to be able to call your audibles, so to speak, on the go.”

The first wave, according to the plan, can be expected to affect an area for 6-8 weeks, leading to “significant economic disruptions … with impacts on the economically vulnerable of particular concern.”

Here are some other clinical assumptions from the plan:

2 to 20 percent hospitalization.

0.2 to 2 percent fatality rate “of all clinically ill patients”

Around 40 percent of employees possibly absent during an 8-week wage because of fear, illness or to care for a family member (not including absenteeism if schools are closed)

At least 25 percent higher than normal hospitalization rates

When the acceleration interval is reached, the plan recommends activating medical volunteers and otherwise scaling up for possible intense demand, and while activating closures, “coordinating with local response agencies to address the (adverse) impact” if possible.

Legal authority – and what you can do

Moody acknowledges that Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey has broad powers. The plan indicates that per Tennessee Code Annotated 68-1-201 she can “declare quarantine or prescribe rules and regulations deemed necessary to … control the spread of an epidemic disease within the state, with the least inconvenience to commerce and travel.”

Those rules can be written and take effect immediately, and for up to 165 days.

Moody said those kinds of decisions involve a balancing act that must take not just the economy into account but people’s psychology.

“This may not be over in a couple of weeks,” he said. “So people become less compliant to, say, washing their hands and paying attention to stuff of that nature. So that’s a concern going forward is that we maintain our high sense of urgency.”

COVID-19 has an “R naught” rating of 2 to 3, meaning one person has the capability of infecting two to three others. For the flu, that’s 1.3. That’s part of what makes the disease of such concern, Moody said.

“Reducing your face to face meetings and going to conference calls and web ex meetings can be employed. And just the good old East Tennessee habit of shaking people’s hands, it’s not a good thing to do right now.”

Conversely, trips to the grocery store and pharmacy, as infrequently as necessary, are okay until and unless community spread arrives. People should wipe down shopping carts with sanitizer and avoid touching other common surfaces.

If the disease starts spreading in the community, Moody said people should try to utilize online ordering and curbside pickup options even if they’re healthy.

“Everyone needs to understand this is a very fluid and very dynamic environment right now.”