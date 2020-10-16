Pandemic EBT cards to be sent to Tennessee schools for qualified families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For families that missed the deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, a second chance for food assistance is on the way.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced on Wednesday that they would be working with schools to send P-EBT cards to the last school that qualified students attended in the spring, according to the department’s website.

TDHS says the parents of qualified students must pick up the P-EBT cards from the schools and bring a valid ID.

Any cards not picked up after thirty days will be returned to the department for disposal.

The cards provide parents with $5.70 in benefits per student for every day the student qualifies, according to TDHS.

Those benefits can be used to buy food at any accepting establishment or online with Walmart and Amazon.

In order to be eligible, TDHS says students must have received free or reduced meals while at school or attended a Community Eligibility Provision school during March-May. The cards are intended to help replace meals lost during the time schools were closed due to COVID-19.

The first opportunity to apply for the P-EBT program wrapped up in August and provided more than half a million students in the state with benefits, according to TDHS.

