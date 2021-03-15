Pandemic death toll reaches 1,000 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the seven-county Northeast Tennessee region on Monday, increasing the area’s death toll to 1,000.

The health department also reported 47 new cases and 46 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +1, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +23, Unicoi +2, and Washington +14.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 612 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 452 new cases.

There have been 50,640 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Sullivan County reported two new deaths on Monday. Northeast Tennessee has now seen 1,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene -3, Hawkins -7, Johnson +1, Sullivan +13, Unicoi -5, and Washington +1.

There are currently 783 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down one case from yesterday.

Four counties have a higher active case count today than a week ago: Greene (+2), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+46), and Washington (+17).

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 806 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 792,795 cases.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,638 deaths.

There are currently 12,526 active cases in Tennessee, down 67 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 768,631 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 792,795 as of March 15, 2021 including 11,638 deaths, 653 current hospitalizations and 768,631 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.25%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ZjF2fmIOgg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 15, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,640 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 48,857 (+46)

Deaths: 1,000 (+2)

Active cases: 783 (-1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,047 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 5,836 (+4)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,368 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,155 (+4)

Deaths: 148 (0)

Active cases: 65 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,372 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 5,179 (+10)

Deaths: 100 (0)

Active cases: 93 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,183 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,133 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 12 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,832 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 14,203 (+8)

Deaths: 278 (+2)

Active cases: 351 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,834 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,765 (+7)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 22 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,004 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 12,586 (+13)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 184 (+1)