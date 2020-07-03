Pal’s temporarily closes Norton restaurant after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Pal’s Sudden Service restaurant in Norton has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee was notified of the test result today and is now quarantining at home.

“Following procedures established by the restaurant chain ahead of the pandemic, Pal’s Sudden Service, the employee telephoned the location’s store operator earlier this week to report that the employee was not feeling well,” the company said in the release. “The employee was instructed to not report for their shift and be tested by a healthcare provider for the virus.”

The company says the Norton location received an anti-viral treatment the day after the employee’s last day at work and has another anti-viral treatment scheduled for today.

Pal’s says it is contacting all employees at the Norton restaurant and asking them to be tested for COVID-19.

The restaurant will reopen once all test results have been received.

According to Pal’s, it has implemented several procedures to safeguard employees and customers from the virus, including checking employees’ temperatures upon reporting to work.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.