Over 100K vaccinations reported in one week by TN Department of Health

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home operator which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs — a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a rise in COVID-19 vaccinations in the state as 109,106 vaccinations were given out since Aug. 8. That brings the total vaccinations reported in the state to over 5.8 million statewide.

The percentage of Tennesseans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 now sits at 46.9%, with the percentage of fully vaccinated residents just over 40%.

Here’s a look at the county level of reported vaccinations:

Tennessee Department of Health

Looking at the age groups of vaccinated Tennesseans, those 61 and older lead the percentage-wise with 61-70 year-olds are 65% fully vaccinated, 71-80 year-olds are 75.8% fully vaccinated and 81 and older are 71.3% fully vaccinated.

The younger the scale goes, the lower the percentage of vaccinations follows, 51-60 year-olds are 51.5% fully vaccinated, 41-50 year-olds are 43% fully vaccinated, 31-40 year-olds are 38.2% fully vaccinated, 21-30% are 30% fully vaccinated, 16-20 year-olds are 26.9% fully vaccinated, and lately, 12-15 year-olds are 17.8% fully vaccinated.