Over 100K vaccinations reported in one week by TN Department of Health

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a rise in COVID-19 vaccinations in the state as 109,106 vaccinations were given out since Aug. 8. That brings the total vaccinations reported in the state to over 5.8 million statewide.
The percentage of Tennesseans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 now sits at 46.9%, with the percentage of fully vaccinated residents just over 40%.
Here’s a look at the county level of reported vaccinations:
Looking at the age groups of vaccinated Tennesseans, those 61 and older lead the percentage-wise with 61-70 year-olds are 65% fully vaccinated, 71-80 year-olds are 75.8% fully vaccinated and 81 and older are 71.3% fully vaccinated.
The younger the scale goes, the lower the percentage of vaccinations follows, 51-60 year-olds are 51.5% fully vaccinated, 41-50 year-olds are 43% fully vaccinated, 31-40 year-olds are 38.2% fully vaccinated, 21-30% are 30% fully vaccinated, 16-20 year-olds are 26.9% fully vaccinated, and lately, 12-15 year-olds are 17.8% fully vaccinated.