Organizers cancel 2021 Johnson City Jazz Festival due to virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2021 Johnson City Jazz Festival has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, according to event organizers.

A release from festival organizers says the decision was made due to concern for public safety.

Originally, the festival was scheduled to take place during the last weekend in March.

“While we are encouraged that the nation and our area is making progress against this virus, we are still not out of the woods,” said Steve Scheu, one of the festival’s founders. “We just felt that for the health and safety of everyone involved – the musicians, the Carnegie staff, and most importantly, the attendees – the best thing to do would be to cancel the event for 2021.”

The release says organizers are already working on the 2022 festival.