One of a kind: High Voltage hosts unique vaccination event aimed at younger population

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport businesses teamed up to host a vaccination event like no other.

High Voltage acted as the venue for a vaccination event aimed at the younger, more hesitant age group when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Anne Greenfield, the co-owner of High Voltage, said she received a call from Dr. Stacey Mckenzie regarding the drop in vaccination rates and she wanted to do something that would once again encourage people to get the shot.

“She said, ‘what would you think about us giving some vaccines at High Voltage?’ I was like, ‘let’s do it, yeah. That sounds like a great idea,'” said Greenfield.

Greenfield was thrilled to host such an event and got right to work, sparing no time in including other area businesses. King’s Sport Axe house, their sister business, alongside Sister’s Cravings, Opie’s Pizza Wagon, and Marcum’s Pharmacy all teamed up to create the perfect evening of safe fun.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21, people were able to come to High Voltage and get vaccinated. Marcum’s Pharmacy provided vaccinations on-site with a choice of either the Moderna vaccine or one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

For Greenfield, holding this event was extra important considering this targeted age group is the population they serve the most.

“They’re all at work and raising their families and they’re busy so we decided to just throw something together and see what happens,” she said.

For those who get the shot, they also get some freebies including five free throws at the Axe house and a free ‘Corona Killer’ health and energy shot from Sister’s Cravings Juice Bar and Grill.

Alicia Camp, a Co-Owner of Sister’s Cravings said she and her staff are thrilled to be participating in such an important community event.

“With the decline in that age group, I think just being able to educate them is good because the pharmacy will be able to sit down and talk to them and explain to them why the vaccine is important,” said Camp.

Along with distributing the shot, staff with Marcum’s Pharmacy also addressed concerns and questions regarding the Coronavirus Vaccine.

“We want to take any fear out and any unknown and we’re just here to support you. We want to get back to normal as soon as possible so the more people that get vaccinated, the quicker we can get to that,” said pharmacist and owner of Marcum’s Pharmacy, Catherine Marcum.

For those receiving the Moderna vaccine, a follow up appointment for four weeks later will be made on site.

Live music was also provided by local band, Model City Wrecking Crew, who hadn’t been able to perform live in over a year due to the pandemic.