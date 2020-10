One new COVID-19 death reported in NETN Wednesday; active cases up 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 223,867 confirmed cases and 11,994 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 2,292 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 2,834 confirmed deaths, 1,246 current hospitalizations, and 210,243 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 221,884 confirmed cases and 2,817 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 235,861 as of October 21, 2020 including 2,970 deaths, 1,246 current hospitalizations and 210,243 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 11.78% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/4XK8eTU7uh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 21, 2020

One new death was reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday in Sullivan County.

TDH reported 171 new cases locally: 73 in Sullivan County, 50 in Washington County, 12 in Hawkins County, 11 in Carter County, 10 in Greene County, nine in Johnson County, and six in Unicoi County.

2 explanations behind the dip in average new cases per day (14-day average): Johnson County prison outbreak rolls off today (163 cases Oct. 7) and two straight days of low testing. That's the red line. pic.twitter.com/9SYgUtuFZq — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 21, 2020

The health department also reported 142 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 1,830 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,802 on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,439

Inactive/recovered: 1,274

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 133 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,575

Inactive/recovered: 1,285

Deaths: 51

Active cases: 239 (-10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,117

Inactive/recovered: 942

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 151 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,115

Inactive/recovered: 1,026

Deaths: 7

Active cases: 82 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,321

Inactive/recovered: 2,596

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 679 (+21)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 373

Inactive/recovered: 301

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 70 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,182

Inactive/recovered: 2,662

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 476 (+4)