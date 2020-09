One new COVID-19 death, 28 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178,190 confirmed cases and 6,219 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 895 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 2,152 confirmed deaths, 693 current hospitalizations, and 166,674 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 177,394 confirmed cases and 2,137 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 184,409 as of September 21, 2020 including 2,233 deaths, 693 current hospitalizations and 166,674 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.08%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/eEjZBjrK0i — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 21, 2020

One new death was reported in Washington County on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 33 fatalities so far.

TDH reported 28 new cases in Northeast Tennessee: 12 in Washington County; four in Hawkins County; three each in Johnson, Sullivan, and Unicoi counties; two in Carter County; and one in Greene County.

So there are 28 new cases in NETN, smallest daily increase in the past seven days.



Testing numbers also came in a bit on the low side – 571 reported today. But the 28 out of 571 tests yields a daily positivity rate of about 4.9%, the smallest in the past seven days. pic.twitter.com/Bd3EdKB9tZ — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 21, 2020

The health department also reported 51 new recoveries locally.

There are currently 751 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 775 cases on Sunday.

We went into the weekend with 830 "active" COVID-19 cases, and that dropped to 775 by Sunday. Active cases decreased again today, dropping by 24 down to 751. pic.twitter.com/Cs2CQwpq5k — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 21, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,126

Inactive/recovered: 1,009

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 90 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,107

Inactive/recovered: 960

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 110 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 770

Inactive/recovered: 696

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 58 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 648

Inactive/recovered: 567

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 79 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,054

Inactive/recovered: 1,890

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 133 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 280

Inactive/recovered: 248

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 31 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,179

Inactive/recovered: 1,896

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 250 (-6)