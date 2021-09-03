One Acre Café closes for one week citing record COVID-19 cases in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities non-profit café that serves people regardless of their ability to pay will be closed next week because of record-high COVID-19 cases in the area.

One Acre Café announced Friday it will be closed Sept. 6–10.

Managers at the cafe on West Walnut Street in Johnson City said they closed in order “to do our part as a community cafe to contribute to lowering the statistics of COVID-19 in the area.”

“We will take this time to sanitize the building and do some deep cleaning and other steps to promote a healthy environment at the café,” they said on social media.

They stressed that the closure is not due to any exposure or positive test results.

One Acre Café allows people to pay for meals or volunteer if they don’t have the money.