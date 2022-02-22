JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kent Harris is a Washington County, Tennessee commissioner. He describes himself as fiercely conservative politically but assures that his views on the novel coronavirus may differ from others like him.

Since late 2020, before the COVID-19 vaccine was available, Harris has both endured a serious bout of the disease and has also had to watch his loved ones die.

Now, his mission is to convince as many people as possible to forget about the politics and look at the science.

“I think looking back now it’s probably saved countless lives,” Harris told News Channel 11, referring to the vaccine.

“There’s no doubt that COVID is real. Anybody who says otherwise is a fool,” Harris said. “I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve had it. Seen its devastation not just with my family, but a lot of close friends.”

His hero was Larry Murphy.

Murphy was Harris’ great uncle who was a 70-year-old business owner in Johnson City.

“Probably the strongest, toughest man I ever knew, come down with COVID and never came home from the hospital – died with it,” Harris said.

That was in November 2020.

Two weeks before Christmas, his father was near death’s doorstep as well.

Harris described his father as his mother’s caregiver. His mother, who is paralyzed, relies heavily on her husband.

“My daddy who is a caregiver, very healthy person. I mean, just struggling to breathe. It was scary,” he said. “I would think that he was going to die. He couldn’t get in the bed to sit up, you know, just to be able to breathe.”

Harris said he practically moved in with his parents to take care of them while he and his father were both recovering from the horrors that the virus inflicted on their bodies.

Then, the vaccine became available.

“I was actually probably one of the first to go get it,” Harris said.

Harris explained that the devastation that he had seen was proof enough that he would try practically anything.

“I may have even made the statement to my wife, which I think I did, ‘I’ll probably never take this vaccine. I don’t know if it’s safe,’ you know, and you worry about those things,” he said.

His colleague, fellow Washington County Commissioner Mike Ford did not survive his battle with COVID-19.

“Mike Ford, one of our commissioners, another strong guy. He had a few little underlying health issues, but you know, this took him out in just a matter of days,” Harris said.

That’s what it’s going to take

As a local health expert, Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift heard about Harris’ quest to save his community from the horrors that he has seen over the last two years.

She said that it is going to take people like Harris — local, trustworthy people — to help end this pandemic by putting politics aside and focusing on the science.

“It’s going to take our friends our neighbors, the people that we love and trust to really have those conversations,” Swift said. “And so, you know, I applaud the people that certainly are and if you’re a vaccine advocate, have those discussions. You know, it’s a lot easier to have one on one discussions with people you know, and trust.”

She said that the vaccine is simply about saving lives.

Swift added that though our region has seen a low uptake of vaccinations, she encourages anyone to get their first dose, even if they think it’s too late.

“It is certainly not too late. There have been some people who have said that they’re worried about being shamed to come in for their first shot but I’m telling you, working from a healthcare setting, we are thrilled for every first dose, I mean, it actually rejuvenates our soul to have those first dose people come in,” she said.

Swift pleaded with her community, adding that she advocates for the vaccine for the simple fact that she loves her community and has seen similar devastation as Harris.

“So please come in and get that vaccine and help us in this pandemic,” Swift said.

Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke agreed with Swift.

“People that are just now coming for their first doses, yeah, I feel like everyone feels like a victory,” Kirschke said. “Anyone that gets vaccinated that’s a potential life saved or hospitalization averted. So we do celebrate that.”