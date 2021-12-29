Omicron arriving? 300 new cases send Southwest Virginia’s COVID rate up 11%

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate (in yellow) jumped Wednesday but remains far below the state rate as Omicron has arrived in larger cities first.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate jumped more than 10% Wednesday, signaling the likely arrival of the Omicron variant to the rural area.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 300 new cases in the nine-county area. That’s the largest one-day increase in weeks and brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 to 384, up 11% from Tuesday and the highest rate in several weeks.

The statewide case rate, meanwhile, continued to skyrocket with a record single-day case total of 12,112. The rate rose 13% to 624 and has essentially tripled the past two weeks.

Virginia’s statewide hospitalization rate is at its highest in months.



On Dec. 15, Virginia’s statewide rate was 212 and Southwest Virginia’s was 350.

Southwest Virginia also reported four net new deaths, with two reported in Smyth County and one each in Bristol, Russell County and Wise County. One death was removed from Scott County’s total.

There were five net new hospitalizations, with one removed from Scott County’s total. Two each were reported in Russell and Smyth counties along with one each in Tazewell and Washington counties.

Statewide new hospitalizations have surged, and Wednesday’s reported 398 was also a single-day record, smashing the previous high of 188 set Dec. 23, 2020.

That moved the state seven-day rolling average to 14.8 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000, well above Southwest Virginia’s 9.7.

Still, since September the region’s new COVID hospitalization rate is 244 per 100,000, nearly triple the state rate of 90.

The same is true of deaths, with Southwest Virginia at 124 per 100,000 since Sept. 1 and the state at 43.

Statewide, VDH reported 787,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 28.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,087,400.

VDH reports there have been 12,986 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,694 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 3,085 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (12 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,190 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (23 new cases)

Lee County – 4,112 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (16 new cases)

Norton – 754 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (15 new cases)

Russell County – 4,607 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (24 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,734 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (14 new cases, -1 hospitalization, -1 death)

Smyth County – 5,578 cases / 351 hospitalizations / 137 deaths (29 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 6,779 cases / 231 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (58 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 9,059 cases / 699 hospitalizations / 177 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 6,521 cases / 257 hospitalizations / 145 deaths (57 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.