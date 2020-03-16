Officials say no community spread of COVID-19 in Sullivan County, plans in motion for “several months” of alternate operations

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County officials said Monday there is no community spread of COVID-19 in the county, but leaders discussed “several months” of alternate operations because of the pandemic.

Mayor Richard Venable discussed COVID-19 in a public meeting Monday afternoon with other officials in the county. Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said that all COVID-19 tests following the positive test last week have been negative.

He alerted officials during the meeting that testing strategies will change in the coming days and that more testing will be available.

He cautioned that more testing could mean more positive cases of the virus.

“Testing is ongoing from those that the health department and providers deem need to be tested, so it’s possible that private providers ordering tests, and we may have positive cases,” Mayes said. “But at this moment I stand before you, we have no (additional) positive cases and no human-to-human transmission, which is all very good news.”

Venable and Mayes encouraged department heads to develop plans for operating their departments in tandem with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Mayes told officials that these plans should be sustainable for more than two weeks.

“We do not have any indication whatsoever globally or nationally that this situation will end in a couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re hopeful that it will, many are hopeful, but there’s no indication that that is going to happen.

“Things that we need to think about is how we provide those governmental services in such a scenario.”

Mayes said there is still no community transmission of COVID-19 in Sullivan County, meaning that the virus has not spread from person to person in the community.

But he said when that happens, more vigorous social distancing precautions will be implemented.

He also said that testing is not available to everyone who asks for a test. He said that the health department is following current CDC guidelines and testing only people who have symptoms or have traveled to a high-risk area.

Even though the Nashville area currently has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state, the CDC does not currently list the city as a high-risk.

“This is a very dynamic situation, dynamic in terms of hours, not even days,” he said. “The guidance from the CDC is changing frequently so information from local officials like our health department to government leaders here is changing quite a bit.”

Department heads left the meeting to develop their plans of operations for the coming months. Venable ended the meeting with the promise of a press release detailing plans for each department. The changes will also be posted to the Sullivan County government website, he added.

“I would encourage the public at this meeting to, for our own protection and for the protection of our county employees, that we explore all the ways we can all do business differently,” Venable said at the close of the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting concluded, President Donald Trump and other federal officials urged individuals to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

