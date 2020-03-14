Breaking News
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’
Officials report first COVID-19 death in Virginia

Local Coronavirus Coverage
RICHMOND, Va. — In a press release Saturday evening, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam confirmed a patient ill with the novel coronavirus has died.

“The health of Virginians and our communities is my most important priority right now,” Gov. Northam said. “As a Commonwealth, we have taken major, critical steps to stop the spread of COVID- 19.

“I have declared a state of emergency, closed K-12 schools across the state, restricted visitors at nursing homes and correctional facilities, limited state employee travel, and canceled large events.

“This is a public health crisis — we must all treat it as such. Again, I urge Virginians: take this seriously. Take basic health precautions, avoid large gatherings, telework if possible, and stay home if you are sick.

“That will stop the virus from spreading. It is all of our responsibility, yours and mine, to keep each other safe and healthy.”

Gov. Northam will meet tomorrow with officials to address the Virginian community at noon for further precautions regarding COVID-19.

