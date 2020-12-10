Officials report ‘COVID incident’ at Gate City Hwy solid waste convenience center; visitors encouraged to get tested

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia officials announced what they are calling a “COVID incident” that took place at the Solid Waste Convenience Station on Gate City Highway.

Officials said that anyone who has visited this location in the last week is encouraged to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Effective Wednesday, officials said the Gate City Highway Convenience Station will be closed for deep cleaning and will reopen on Friday, December 11.

The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday announced the Virginia National Guard will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing events in the Mount Rogers Health District December 14 through 19 as a result of high regional positivity rates.

Testing in Washington County will take place on Monday, December 16 at the Abingdon High School parking lot.

“COVID-19 percent positivity is at an alarming 24.2% in Mount Rogers Health District,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of Mount Rogers Health District. “This tells us that we need more testing in our region. We have partnered with the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring these resources to our community.”

These events are free, open to the public, and do not require an appointment or advance registration.

Testing will begin at 8 a.m. at each location, and will continue until test supplies are exhausted or there are no additional individuals waiting to be tested.