Officials: Mall at Johnson City to reopen May 4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City will officially reopen on May 4 with some new health guidelines.

PREVIOUS: Mall at Johnson City temporarily closes amid pandemic

According to Marketing Director Sheila Reed at the Mall at Johnson City, new guidelines will be released on Thursday in preparation for the mall’s reopening.

Reed said while the mall itself will reopen, not every retailer will open its doors. She said more details on which stores will open will be released soon.

The mall closed on March 23 due to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.