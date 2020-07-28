Officials: 8 Kingsport city employees test positive for COVID-19; 2 remain active

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport has confirmed that eight total employees have tested positive for COVID-19, two of which are active cases as of Tuesday, July 28.

According to a release from the city, the first city employee tested positive on June 30.

The release says that with the exception of the two active cases, all others have recovered.

Officials say every employee who was in contact with the ones who tested positive has been informed and has either returned to work or is at home following protocols from the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

“The buildings and areas where these employees worked have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected for the safety of other employees,” according to the release.

