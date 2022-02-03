Northeast TN’s January COVID-19 death rate nearly 60% higher than state’s

Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID-19 in January at a rate 58% higher than the statewide average. (WJHL Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennesseans died from COVID-19 in January at a 58% higher rate than Tennesseans overall even though the Omicron variant struck the state’s urban centers earlier, Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data released Thursday show.

The seven-county region’s 159 deaths from Jan. 1 through Jan. 29 is a rate of 31.4 per 100,000. The statewide total of 1,362 deaths equated to 19.9 per 100,000.

The data used is based on actual date of death rather than the date a death was reported, so it represents people who actually died in the month of January and whose deaths have already been reported. This means those numbers will certainly go somewhat higher as deaths — particularly from later in January — get officially reported.

The death gap in January has kept several Northeast Tennessee counties with among the highest death rates statewide for their population sizes. Carter County’s rate for the whole pandemic is now 518 per 100,000 (292 deaths), which ranks 15th-highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties but highest among the 31 counties above 50,000 population. Greene County’s rate of 465 is fourth-highest in that category and Hawkins’s rate of 458 is fifth-highest.

Among the 13 counties of more than 100,000 people, Sullivan County has the highest deaths per 100,000 at 377 and Washington County is second-highest at 334. Tennessee’s overall rate is the country’s sixth-highest at 333 and the U.S. rate is 267.

The TDH data, normally released on Wednesdays, also show Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case and test positivity rates now outpace statewide ones as the Omicron variant has begun receding in several major urban centers.

The seven-county region’s “community spread rate” — a rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people — barely changed from the week before. Through Saturday, Jan. 29 (TDH data is now released only on Wednesdays and only through the previous Saturday) Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate was 1,674. A week earlier it was 1,705.

Northeast Tennessee saw a later arrival of the Omicron variant but its COVID-19 new case rate has now surpassed the state average.

The statewide rate, meanwhile, had dropped to 1,410 Jan. 29 from 1,739 a week earlier. That represents a decrease of 19% in the statewide rate compared to 2% in Northeast Tennessee.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data published daily and provided by TDH, the statewide rate had fallen further by Monday Jan. 31, to 1,255.

The test positivity rate is also higher in Northeast Tennessee than statewide for the first time since the Omicron variant appeared in late December. The seven-day rate was 44.2% regionally as of Saturday, compared to 37.3% statewide. A week earlier the rates were almost identical at 43.9% in Northeast Tennessee and 43.1% statewide.

TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said several weeks ago the Omicron variant was beginning to “plateau” in some urban areas. That plateau statewide lasted for a couple of weeks. If Northeast Tennessee follows the pattern its rates may have begun to see the beginnings of a steady decline when data are released again next week.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported on the chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

Active Cases

The region’s active case count as of Saturday stood at 15,377 as of Saturday, a record high. That’s up 1,100 cases from a week prior.

Except for Johnson County, each county’s active case count was at record levels as of Saturday, and Johnson was just five cases short of tying its current record high.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +198, Greene +227, Hawkins +116, Johnson +45, Sullivan +203, Unicoi +96, and Washington +215.

Vaccination Milestone

The seven-county region reached a vaccination milestone with half of the population now considered fully vaccinated. Washington County leads Northeast Tennessee with just over 60% of its population fully vaccinated.

There were 1,259 new vaccinations during the past week, up 90% from the week before but down 10% from about a month ago. Despite occasional surges in vaccine uptake, new vaccinations have overall been on a downward trajectory for months.