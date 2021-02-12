Northeast TN sees net gain of 100 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee posted a net gain of 100 COVID-19 cases, five deaths, and 165 inactive/recovered cases in the Tennessee Department of Health’s Friday update.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +18, Hawkins +15, Johnson +2, Sullivan +30, Unicoi +4, and Washington +33.

Greene County’s case count dropped by two. This comes after the state health department announced earlier this week that it was reassigning some cases that had been assigned to the wrong county.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 913 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 864 new cases.

There have been 48,021 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 29 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 59 deaths were reported.

There have been 945 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,249 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, a decline of 70 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,246 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 754,279 cases.

The health department also reported 81 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,893 deaths.

There are currently 24,637 active cases in Tennessee, down 448 from yesterday. Active cases have declined for five days in a row now.

Health officials have reported 718,749 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 754,279 as of February 12, 2021 including 10,893 deaths, 1,195 current hospitalizations and 718,749 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.59%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/iMf4kiBnMv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 12, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,021 (+100)

Inactive/recovered: 45,827 (+165)

Deaths: 945 (+5)

Active cases: 1,249 (-70)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,813 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 5,505 (+24)

Deaths: 147 (0)

Active cases: 161 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,154 (-2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,834 (+13)

Deaths: 139 (+2)

Active cases: 181 (-17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,012 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 4,717 (+33)

Deaths: 91 (+1)

Active cases: 204 (-19)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,127 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,050 (+4)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 40 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,703 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 13,069 (+69)

Deaths: 263 (+1)

Active cases: 371 (-40)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,740 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,667 (0)

Deaths: 46 (0)

Active cases: 27 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,472 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 11,985 (+22)

Deaths: 222 (+1)

Active cases: 265 (+10)