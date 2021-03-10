Northeast TN gains 101 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 113 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Today marks one year since health officials confirmed Northeast Tennessee’s first COVID-19 case, which was in Sullivan County.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +6, Hawkins +16, Johnson 0, Sullivan +56, and Washington +17. Unicoi County’s total case count decreased by one.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 495 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 547 new cases.

There have been 50,196 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 12 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 996 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene -2, Hawkins +5, Johnson -4, Sullivan -2, Unicoi -4, and Washington -4.

There are currently 726 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 14 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,355 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 786,597 cases.

The health department also reported 18 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,606 deaths.

There are currently 12,527 active cases in Tennessee, down 217 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 762,464 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 786,597 as of March 10, 2021 including 11,606 deaths, 705 current hospitalizations and 762,464 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.19%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/XWYRHr401q — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 10, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,196 (+101)

Inactive/recovered: 48,474 (+113)

Deaths: 996 (+2)

Active cases: 726 (-14)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,022 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,798 (+10)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 69 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,336 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 7,127 (+7)

Deaths: 148 (+1)

Active cases: 61 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,318 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 5,125 (+11)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 95 (+5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,175 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,125 (+4)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 12 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,615 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 14,036 (+57)

Deaths: 276 (+1)

Active cases: 303 (-2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,823 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,753 (+3)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 23 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,907 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 12,510 (+21)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 163 (-4)