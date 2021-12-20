Northeast TN COVID case rate falls further over weekend as Omicron looms

Decreasing new COVID-19 case rates in Northeast Tennessee and increasing ones statewide have narrowed the gap between the region and state to its lowest point since late October. Cases remain more than a third higher in the region, though. (WJHL Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate continued a recent decline over the weekend and has dropped 23% over the past two weeks — even as Tennessee’s statewide rate has climbed more than 8% during the same period.

The data came from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), which reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 619 new inactive/recovered cases in the seven-county region over the past three days.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population, or “community spread rate,” dropped to 286 Monday from 302 on Friday. Tennessee’s rate increased from 185 to 213 over the weekend.

Decreasing new COVID-19 case rates in Northeast Tennessee and increasing ones statewide have narrowed the gap between the region and state to its lowest point since late October. Cases remain more than a third higher in the region, though. (WJHL Photo)

While the region’s spread rate is still 34% higher than the statewide rate, it was 91% higher just two weeks ago. The gap is the closest its been since late October when rates were near their low coming off the initial delta variant surge.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day test positivity rate also continued a recent decline over the weekend, falling from 13.6% to 12.8%. It had gotten as high as 16.6% on Dec. 3.

Northeast Tennessee’s test positivity remains higher than the state’s, but that gap has also decreased over the past couple weeks as the region’s rate has dropped from over 16%.

Tennessee’s rate, meanwhile, climbed to double digits over the weekend, reaching 10.1%. It was 9.1% two weeks ago.

Death rates still elevated

The higher rates have given the region higher population-adjusted COVID death numbers as well and that trend continued.

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID population-adjusted death rate is 40% higher than Tennessee’s.

The seven deaths reported over the weekend put the seven-day average per 100,000 at 5.9, 40% higher than Tennessee’s average of 4.2. So far this month, Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 15.2 COVID deaths per 100,000 is 21% above Tennessee’s average of 12.6.

Vaccinations

As of today, 246,041 people, or about 48.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,229 new vaccinations over the past week, down 25% from the previous seven-day period and down 60% from about a month ago.

Northeast Tennessee’s fully vaccinated percentage is about 2.5% below Tennessee’s rate and almost 13% below the national rate of 61.2%.

New cases

New cases reported over the past three days by county: Carter +41, Greene +67, Hawkins +43, Johnson +18, Sullivan +171, Unicoi +10, and Washington +115.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,528 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,753 new cases.

There have been 99,398 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New deaths

New deaths reported over the past three days by county: Carter +1, Greene +3, Hawkins +1 and Sullivan +2.

Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations remain far above their rate of a month ago.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 30 deaths were also reported.

There have been 1,651 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The TDH reported 2,647 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 159 from Friday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,037 new cases statewide since Friday, increasing the state’s total to 1,354,367 cases.

The health department also reported 69 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 18,045 deaths.

Active cases

There are currently 22,508 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,483 from Friday.

Health officials have reported 1,313,805 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since Friday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 99,398 (465)

Inactive/recovered: 95,100 (619)

Deaths: 1,651 (7)

Active cases: 2,647 (-159)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,363 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 10,866 (+50)

Deaths: 241 (+1)

Active cases: 256 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,904 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 14,339 (+81)

Deaths: 254 (+3)

Active cases: 311 (-17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,209 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 10,782 (+46)

Deaths: 195 (+1)

Active cases: 232 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,117 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 3,964 (+21)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 99 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,0016 (+171)

Inactive/recovered: 28,404 (+89)

Deaths: 485 (+2)

Active cases: 906 (-41)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,351 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 3,220 (+20)

Deaths: 71 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,438 (+115)

Inactive/recovered: 23,304 (+180)

Deaths: 351 (0)

Active cases: 783 (-66)