JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 case rate dropped further last week in Northeast Tennessee but the death toll from the Omicron variant surge continued to increase as deaths that occurred more than a week ago were added to the record books.

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported just 207 total cases across the seven-county region from March 13-19. That’s a rate of 41 new weekly cases per 100,000 population, a 27% drop from a week earlier and the lowest rate since mid-July.

Tennessee’s statewide rate is 31. Its test positivity rate of 4.0% compares with a rate of 6.3% in Northeast Tennessee.

Whether they’re statewide figures or regional ones, the current numbers paint a picture of the least COVID floating around than at almost any other time during the two years of the pandemic.

Other than the first few months of the pandemic, COVID community spread has only been lower during one period the past two years — May 31-July 15, 2021.

Just a month ago, Northeast Tennessee’s case rate was 689, 17 times higher than the current rate. Its test positivity rate was six times higher than it is now, at 36.2%.

One thing that continues to show the Omicron variant surge’s most severe impact is the continued reporting of COVID deaths. Though fewer people are now dying from the virus than were a month ago, death reporting lags.

For instance, a total of 26 COVID deaths were added to the rolls with Wednesday’s weekly TDH report. Just six of them actually occurred last week and were already reported. The other 20 were backfilled into previous dates in 2022.

COVID-19 has killed Northeast Tennesseans at a 46% higher per capita rate in 2022 than the statewide rate. (WJHL Photo)

The 26 total represented 13% of Tennessee’s total new reported deaths of 202, even though the region’s population is only about 7.5% of the state’s total.

Northeast Tennessee, which has a lower percentage of its population vaccinated than the state average, has consistently experienced higher COVID deaths per capita than the state during both the fall 2021 Delta variant surge and the Omicron surge.

The 418 COVID deaths in Northeast Tennessee since Jan. 1, 2022 represents 83 deaths per 100,000 population. That rate is 46% higher than Tennessee’s rate of 57 COVID deaths per 100,000, based on the 3,870 people who have died of COVID statewide since Jan. 1.

Over the course of the pandemic, Northeast Tennessee’s death rate is 466 per 100,000 population, which is 25% higher than the statewide rate of 373 and 59% higher than the U.S. rate of 293.