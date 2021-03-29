Northeast Tennessee’s active case count dropped over the weekend for the first time in 10 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 73 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Since last Friday, the region has reported 247 new cases and three new deaths.

New Cases

New cases by county since yesterday: Carter +12, Greene +11, Hawkins +15, Johnson +3, Sullivan +27, Unicoi +2, and Washington +35.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 766 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 666 new cases.

There have been 52,072 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Monday, but three new deaths were reported over the weekend: two in Washington County and one in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,013 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases since yesterday by county: Carter +7, Greene +4, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +7, Unicoi 0, and Washington +10.

There are currently 1,153 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 32 cases from yesterday.

Active cases declined on Saturday (-5) and Sunday (-19), snapping a 10-day streak of increasing active cases.

Despite the decline over the weekend, all but two counties have still experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 809,692 cases.

The health department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,866 deaths.

There are currently 13,559 active cases in Tennessee, up 388 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 784,267 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 809,692 as of March 29, 2021 including 11,866 deaths, 839 current hospitalizations and 784,267 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.15%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/sFRBisndvv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 29, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 52,072 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 49,906 (+73)

Deaths: 1,013 (0)

Active cases: 1,153 (32)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,193 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 5,915 (+5)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 123 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,495 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 7,252 (+7)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 94 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,545 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 5,311 (+12)

Deaths: 103 (0)

Active cases: 131 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,220 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,155 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 27 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,333 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 14,632 (+20)

Deaths: 281 (0)

Active cases: 420 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,874 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,792 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 33 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,412 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 12,849 (+25)

Deaths: 238 (0)

Active cases: 325 (+10)