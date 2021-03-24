Northeast Tennessee’s active case count back in quadruple digits

TDH reports 93 new cases, 1 new death in NETN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 83 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +6, Hawkins +18, Johnson +2, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +2, and Washington +39.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 716 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 627 new cases.

There have been 51,539 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Unicoi County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,009 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -2, Greene 0, Hawkins +8, Johnson +1, Sullivan -16, Unicoi -3, and Washington +21.

There are currently 1,008 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up nine cases from yesterday. The last time the region’s active case count was in quadruple digits was Feb. 22.

This marks the eighth day in a row that active cases have increased.

While some counties experienced a drop in active cases today, all seven Northeast Tennessee in News Channel 11’s coverage area have still seen an increase over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,388 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 804,492 cases.

The health department also reported 45 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,792 deaths.

There are currently 13,548 active cases in Tennessee, up 11 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 779,152 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 804,492 as of March 24, 2021 including 11,792 deaths, 830 current hospitalizations and 779,152 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.55%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/PLzIA4d5sl — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 24, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 51,539 (+93)

Inactive/recovered: 49,522 (+83)

Deaths: 1,009 (+1)

Active cases: 1,008 (9)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,133 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 5,884 (+6)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 94 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,444 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 7,215 (+6)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 80 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,490 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 5,263 (+10)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 125 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,212 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,145 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 29 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,151 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 14,496 (+38)

Deaths: 280 (0)

Active cases: 375 (-16)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,861 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,782 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (+1)

Active cases: 30 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,248 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 12,737 (+18)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 275 (+21)