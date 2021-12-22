Northeast Tennessee surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 254 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

The seven-county region has now surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

As of today, 246,622 people, or about 48.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,496 new vaccinations over the past week, up 9% from the previous seven-day period but down 47% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +27, Greene +27, Hawkins +37, Johnson +2, Sullivan +77, Unicoi +5, and Washington +77.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,481 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,749 new cases.

There have been 100,009 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 34 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 27 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,668 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,710 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down seven from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,729 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,360,958 cases.

The health department also reported 69 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 18,214 deaths.

There are currently 25,054 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,849 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,317,690 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 100,009 (252)

Inactive/recovered: 95,631 (254)

Deaths: 1,668 (5)

Active cases: 2,710 (-7)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,428 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 10,918 (+22)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 268 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,976 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 14,401 (+26)

Deaths: 257 (+1)

Active cases: 318 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,263 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 10,831 (+23)

Deaths: 196 (+1)

Active cases: 236 (+13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,131 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,982 (+7)

Deaths: 55 (0)

Active cases: 94 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,193 (+77)

Inactive/recovered: 28,791 (+88)

Deaths: 489 (+1)

Active cases: 913 (-12)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,365 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,231 (+5)

Deaths: 73 (0)

Active cases: 61 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,653 (+77)

Inactive/recovered: 23,477 (+83)

Deaths: 356 (+2)

Active cases: 820 (-8)