Northeast Tennessee sees lowest weekly level of new COVID vaccinations yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New weekly COVID-19 vaccinations in Northeast Tennessee reached their lowest level of the year last week.

Only 1,385 new shots were given in the seven-county region in the week ending on Friday. The previous low was 1,476 during the holiday week that ended July 9.

Weekly vaccinations rose sharply in mid- and late July as the Delta variant took hold in the region.

They averaged more than 4,800 weekly for five straight weeks leading to Labor Day weekend but have declined through September and October.

Weekly new vaccinations have averaged fewer than 2,000 each of the past four weeks.

As of Monday, Northeast Tennessee’s first-dose vaccination rate was 49.8%. The statewide rate was 53.6%, and the national rate was 66.0%.

The rate of fully vaccinated Northeast Tennesseans is 45.9%. The statewide rate is 48%.