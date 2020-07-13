Northeast Tennessee mayors grapple with mask mandate enforceability

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As mask mandates set in for Sullivan and Washington Counties, the question remains if other Northeast Tennessee counties will implement mandates as well.

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said there currently isn’t a mandate in the works. But the situation is fluid, and Barnett suggested this could change depending on recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Barnett is urging residents to wear masks without a mandate, saying he isn’t sure how one would be enforced.

“Our officers are so busy anyway. They’ve got so much they have to do. And we really don’t want to write a ticket for not wearing a mask,” said Barnett.

An executive order signed by Governor Bill Lee allows Tennessee county mayors to issue local mask requirements.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy have also said their issued mask mandates won’t be enforced by police.

“The Governor’s order allows for enforcement,” said Grandy. “One of the things I will not be doing is asking our law enforcement to be burdened with chasing around folks who don’t have a face mask. We expect that our local citizens will do what they have done really for the last four or five months.”

Barnett said the Governor’s order places mayors in a complicated position.

“I’ve talked with several other county mayors. We’re kind of on the same page. We want the masks, we want the social distancing, but without trying to really mandate it,” he said.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows the average rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents over the last fouteen days. Carter County is at 7.09

July 13th averages from the TN Department of Health

Washington County leads Northeast Tennessee counties with a rate of 8.17.

Sullivan County and Greene County are close behind, each with a rate of 7.86, but only Sullivan has a mask mandate. Greene County did re-enter Phase One of reopening on Monday.

Several Northeast Tennessee school systems have said the rate needs to be at or less than five for schools to reopen normally.

Dr. Bill Block, Dean of ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs, believes every county seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases could benefit from a mask mandate.

“Almost every county in our region is seeing an increase in their numbers of cases. It’s certainly becoming very worrisome,” he said.

Dr. Block said the region did well at shutting down early and showing the virus could be prevented from flaring up.

“Everybody’s frustrated and tired with [COVID-19] and wants to be back and have the economy open,” said Dr. Block. “The best way to have the economy open and the best way for us to do normal activities is for everyone to wear a mask.”