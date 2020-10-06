Northeast Tennessee health departments report record number of Covid-19 tests in single day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee hit a record number of tests reported on Monday with 2,310 new tests reported for the day. The previous record was set on September 19 at 2,112.

Could President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis have played a role?

Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift said whatever the reason, she’s glad to see more testing.

“There was intense media coverage as to be expected over the weekend,” Swift said. “So, if that drives people to testing…certainly testing is always a good thing and so if that’s brought awareness and people are being tested then that’s a good thing that can come of this. This virus doesn’t discriminate, from age to your job to whatever…this can affect anyone and everyone.”

With more regulations being lifted and more people going to events, Swift suggests getting testing if you show any symptoms.

“We know how COVID is spread. We know that there can be events with ‘supers spreaders,’ Swift said. “We know that mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene… those are the things we’ve been recommending since day one. So we really want to encourage people to keep doing those things.”

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health told us the increase in new testing numbers is linked to what was called a “small backlog of tests incorporated over the weekend.”