Northeast Tennessee gains 102 COVID cases, 9 deaths on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee saw a net gain of 102 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, and 101 inactive/recovered cases in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +15, Greene +10, Hawkins +19, Sullivan +29, Unicoi +5, and Washington +26.

Johnson County’s total case count declined by two cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 736 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 914 new cases.

There have been 48,657 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +3, Greene 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan +4, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 962 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,076 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down eight cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 998 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 761,301 cases. This marks the third day in a row that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases each day. That hasn’t happened since early September.

The health department also reported 72 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,057 deaths.

There are currently 18,453 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,236 cases from yesterday. Active cases have declined each day for the past 11 days.

Health officials have reported 731,791 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 761,301 as of February 17, 2021 including 11,057 deaths, 1,108 current hospitalizations and 731,791 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.34%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/MRnwe8OPLg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 18, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,657 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 46,619 (+101)

Deaths: 962 (+9)

Active cases: 1,076 (-8)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,877 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 5,605 (+19)

Deaths: 150 (+3)

Active cases: 122 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,213 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,939 (+11)

Deaths: 142 (0)

Active cases: 132 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,093 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 4,832 (+13)

Deaths: 91 (0)

Active cases: 170 (+6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,136 (-2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,078 (0)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 21 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,983 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 13,366 (+33)

Deaths: 268 (+4)

Active cases: 349 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,769 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,679 (+4)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 43 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,586 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 12,120 (+21)

Deaths: 227 (+2)

Active cases: 239 (+3)