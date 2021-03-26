Northeast Tennessee COVID case rates continue climb

The new COVID case rate has risen steadily in Northeast Tennessee over the past 18 days.

Test positivity percentage reaches highest point since January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday’s COVID data from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) brought another tick upward in the rate of community spread in Northeast Tennessee — and the percentage of positive tests.

After bottoming out March 8 at a seven-day average of just over 64 new daily cases, the new case rate has climbed steadily. Friday it reached 112, its highest level since Feb. 17 and an average of 22.2 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

The seven-county area’s test positivity percentage, meanwhile, posted a seven-day average of 12.3 percent Friday. That’s its highest level since late January and more than 60 percent above the 7.5 percent rate of just two weeks ago.

The region’s COVID test positivity rate is higher than it has been since late January.

Ballad Health spokesperson Ashlea Ramey said the hospital system remains focused on all regional COVID data. “We are wary of and prepared for a potential surge,” Ramey said.

While the region’s most populous county, Sullivan, has seen elevated test positivity and case rates for several weeks, the increase has been more recent in Washington, Carter and Hawkins counties.

While it ranked in the bottom half of Tennessee’s 95 counties in positivity percentage several weeks ago with a rate of less than 7 percent, Washington County’s seven-day rate of 15.5 percent Friday put it sixth-highest in the state.

Sullivan (14.4), Hawkins (13.8) and Carter (12.8) ranked 10th, 12th and 15th.

Sullivan and Washington counties ranked 11th and 12th for “community spread” — the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000. The rate was 24.7 in Sullivan and 24.5 in Washington, with Hawkins 14th-highest at 24.1.

Ballad’s Ramey said the numbers provided another example of why people should continue COVID prevention measures.

“We encourage everyone in the Appalachian Highlands to stay mindful of prevention measures, including continued mask use, physical distancing and, now, receiving their COVID-19 vaccines,” Ramey said.

Ballad officials also want people to consider getting a COVID test for a variety of reasons, especially with positivity rates going up. Higher positivity rates generally mean there is a lot of undetected virus in the community.

Ballad recommends a test, Ramey said, for anyone “if they’ve been exposed to the virus or are showing any potential symptoms, even if the symptoms seem to be allergies.”

Hospitalization rates are an indicator that lags new cases by a couple of weeks typically.

The new COVID case rate has risen steadily in Northeast Tennessee over the past 18 days.

TDH data show those rates — based on a 14-day average — have risen slowly but steadily since reaching a low of 1.93 March 13.

That meant 27 hospitalizations had been reported between Feb. 27 and March 13.

Friday, the rate was 3.14, representing 44 hospitalizations reported between March 13 and March 26.

New case rates flat in Southwest Virginia

The recent bump in Northeast Tennessee hasn’t been mirrored just across the state line in Virginia.

The seven-day average there has been remarkably steady since its decline ended around Feb. 20. It was 29.6 that day, which is a community spread rate of 11.9 new daily cases per 100,000.

Since then it’s been no higher than 31.3 on March 11 and no lower than 24.3 (March 4). Friday the rate was 29, which equals a community spread rate of 11.7 — barely half of Northeast Tennessee’s current rate.

The statewide community spread rates, according to the CDC, are 19.6 in Tennessee and 16.5 in Virginia. That leaves Northeast Tennessee with a higher rate than its state as a whole and Southwest Virginia with a lower one.