Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 case rate reaches lowest level since Aug. 16

Northeast Tennessee new COVID rates have decreased nearly 50% over the past three weeks.

Test positivity rate also at lowest level in weeks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two important COVID-19 metrics continued a move in the right direction over the weekend in Northeast Tennessee, according to Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data.

The “community spread” rate fell to 452 new weekly cases per 100,000 people as 702 total new cases were reported over the weekend. That’s down 47% from the 860 rate just three weeks ago.

The spread rate is the lowest it has been since Aug. 16.

New weekly COVID cases per 100,000 have declined for the past three weeks in Northeast Tennessee but remain far above the rate they were at the beginning of August.

And the percent of total tests that were positive for COVID dropped to a seven-day rolling average of 17.9%. That rate was 22.0% three weeks ago.

Both the community spread rate and the positivity percentage are higher than the Tennessee case rate of 396 and the positivity rate of 14.3%.

Additionally, just five deaths were reported over the weekend — although deaths are a lagging indicator and additional higher death numbers are likely for several weeks to come given the ultra-high case rates of earlier this month.

The number of active cases continued a decline from its peak of 6,824 reached Sept. 11. That number now stands at 4,180, its lowest point since Aug. 18.

The following data were reported: (number in parentheses is change since Friday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 83,848 (702)

Inactive/recovered: 78,322 (1,156)

Deaths: 1,346 (5)

Active cases: 4,180 (-449)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,933 (+74)

Inactive/recovered: 9,226 (+131)

Deaths: 203 (0)

Active cases: 504 (-41)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,428 (+131)

Inactive/recovered: 11,520 (+201)

Deaths: 210 (+1)

Active cases: 698 (-69)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,590 (+113)

Inactive/recovered: 8,900 (+195)

Deaths: 148 (+3)

Active cases: 548 (-77)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,317 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 3,065 (+34)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 207 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,034 (+172)

Inactive/recovered: 23,429 (+302)

Deaths: 384 (0)

Active cases: 1,221 (-129)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,001 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 2,772 (+54)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 173 (-26)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,545 (+150)

Inactive/recovered: 19,410 (+239)

Deaths: 300 (+1)

Active cases: 835 (-91)