Northeast Tennessee almost doubling in daily new COVID-19 case averages

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee experienced a near doubling in average new cases per day per 100,000 population in the past week compared to the previous.

Digital Journalist Jeff Keeling broke down the COVID-19 7-day rolling averages within the Appalachian Highlands on Sunday and noted that Northeast Tennessee’s average of almost 20 new COVID-19 cases per day is double that of Southwest Virginia’s, which dropped to 10.7 from 14.3.

As seen in the chart below, the 14-day rolling average in new cases are also on the rise compared to the previous data.

