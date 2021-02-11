Northeast Tennessee adds 220 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee gained 220 COVID-19 cases, five deaths, and 199 inactive/recovered cases on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

The health department removed at least one case from Johnson County’s case total and at least one death from Washington County. This comes after TDH confirmed this week that it was reassigning some cases to other counties due to them being attributed to the wrong county.

New Cases

Change in county case totals: Carter +51, Greene +38, Hawkins +29, Johnson -1, Sullivan +86, Unicoi +6, and Washington +11.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 914 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,106 new cases.

There have been 47,921 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Change in county death totals: Carter +2, Greene 0, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +2, Unicoi 0, and Washington -1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 54 deaths were reported.

There have been 940 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,319 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 16 cases from yesterday.

While this snaps a four day streak of declining active cases, the overall downward trend continues.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,624 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 752,033 cases.

The health department also reported 81 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,812 deaths.

There are currently 25,085 active cases in Tennessee, down 526 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 716,136 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 752,033 as of February 11, 2021 including 10,812 deaths, 1,232 current hospitalizations and 716,136 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.41%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp pic.twitter.com/lMGPihNfvo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 11, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 47,921 (+220)

Inactive/recovered: 45,662 (+199)

Deaths: 940 (+5)

Active cases: 1,319 (16)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,795 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 5,481 (+47)

Deaths: 147 (+2)

Active cases: 167 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,156 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 6,821 (+33)

Deaths: 137 (0)

Active cases: 198 (+5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,997 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 4,684 (+16)

Deaths: 90 (+2)

Active cases: 223 (+11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,125 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,046 (+7)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 42 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,673 (+86)

Inactive/recovered: 13,000 (+87)

Deaths: 262 (+2)

Active cases: 411 (-3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,736 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,667 (+8)

Deaths: 46 (0)

Active cases: 23 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,439 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 11,963 (+1)

Deaths: 221 (-1)

Active cases: 255 (+11)