Northeast Tennessee active COVID-19 cases drop significantly after TDH data change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 155,474 confirmed cases and 4,072 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,715 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 1,762 confirmed deaths and 141,568 inactive/recovered cases. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 153,898 confirmed cases and 1,743 confirmed deaths.

[Corrected graphic to update the confirmed/probable breakdown.] pic.twitter.com/0YcrNqQk6P — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 3, 2020

TDH on Thursday announced changes to the way some COVID-19 data is reported.

Previously, the department considered a case to be recovered after 21 days unless the person died or it was known the person was still sick. That 21-day threshold has been shortened to 14 days. This change is expected to cause a significant drop in active cases Thursday.

The department uses the threshold because some people who test positive for the virus stop communicating with health officials after testing positive, making it difficult to confirm that the person has recovered.

Additionally, recovered cases will now be referred to as “inactive/recovered.”

TDH also said it is adjusting 1,700 cases that were assigned to the wrong county since the pandemic began, a result of people living in zip codes that cover more than one county. During a media briefing on Thursday, TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said that in Northeast Tennessee, this will result in 73 additional cases being assigned to Carter County. About a dozen counties will be impacted by this adjustment.

TDH reported 180 new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday: 87 in Carter County, 70 in Sullivan, 21 in Greene, and one each in Hawkins and Johnson counties. TDH also reported 46 fewer cases in Washington County and two fewer cases in Unicoi County from Wednesday.

One new death was reported Greene County.

There are currently 1,030 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, a significant drop from the 3,376 active cases reported on Wednesday, thanks to TDH’s change in the way recoveries are counted.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 953 cases / 19 deaths / 789 inactive/recovered

Greene — 878 cases / 18 deaths / 720 inactive/recovered

Hawkins — 680 cases / 13 deaths / 626 inactive/recovered

Johnson — 428 cases / 1 death / 390 inactive/recovered

Sullivan — 1,800 cases / 26 deaths / 1,349 inactive/recovered

Unicoi — 230 cases / 1 death / 204 inactive/recovered

Washington — 1,766 cases / 13 deaths / 1,536 inactive/recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 145

Greene – 140

Hawkins – 41

Johnson – 37

Sullivan – 425

Unicoi – 25

Washington – 217