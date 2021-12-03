Northeast Tenn. sees a surge in COVID-19 booster shot uptake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There has been a surge in people receiving their booster shots in Northeast Tennessee.

In the first 10 days of the government recommending booster shots for adults, an average of 700 people a day chose to get their booster.

With Omicron on the horizon, that number almost doubled to 1,338 for Tuesday through Friday, which includes more than 1,700 doses today.

The trend has been pretty much the same on the state level rising to almost 19,000 beginning Tuesday and ending Friday.

If you are having an issue finding boosters then local health leaders recommend trying health departments and hospitals over retail stores.