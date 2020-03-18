Northeast State to transition to online classes for remainder of semester

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College has decided to transition to online instruction for the remainder of the 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The college previously announced that classes would be moved online for at least two weeks, but left open the possibility for extending online courses through the end of the semester.

Northeast State says students who have issues with technology or other concerns should contact their instructors by phone, email, or D2L.

For courses that involve hands-on learning, the college says it is working with faculty to meet CDC and state guidelines.

Students are encouraged to monitor their Northeast State email account daily and check the college’s COVID-19 webpage for updates.