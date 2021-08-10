Northeast State to require face masks

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community college will require the use of face masks beginning Wednesday.

The mask requirement will apply to students, faculty, staff, and visitors when indoors and in the presence of others, regardless of vaccine status.

“Northeast State is closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Tennessee Department of Health guidance, and Tennessee Board of Regents information which shows Tennessee and the College’s service area to have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission,” Director of Community Relations Bob Carpenter said in an email.

The mask requirement will remain in effect until Sept. 30, when the college will re-evaluate community transmission rates.

