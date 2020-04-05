Northeast State to offer virtual town hall for students April 8

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College announced Sunday it will offer a virtual town hall for students on April 8.

From 1:30 to 2:30 pm. the town hall is set to provide updates and answer questions about online learning and resources, officials said in a press release.

“We understand that for many of our students this has been a stressful time and that some may be unfamiliar with how to navigate online courses and services,” said Kathy Coleman, director of Retention and dean of Advising.

In addition to providing updates, Coleman said in the release that Northeast State staff will answer questions submitted by students prior to the event. Students may send questions HERE.

To join the virtual town hall on April 8, students should click HERE. The meeting ID is 634 626 025 followed by the # sign. There is no participant ID, just press # again when prompted for the participant ID.