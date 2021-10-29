Northeast State to end masking on campus

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College announced the end of masking on campus Friday, citing declining COVID-19 transmission rates in surrounding communities.

According to a release from the college, masking will no longer be required on campus starting Nov. 1, 2021.

College officials say the decision was reached after studying statistics released by the State of Tennessee, Ballad Health and their own internal case counts.

While the requirement will end, the college still “encourages and supports all students and employees in making personal face-covering decisions.”

The release says school officials will keep an eye on local and regional COVID-19 cases and information released by the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Vaccination is also encouraged by the school, and hopes students, faculty and staff will visit here for more information.