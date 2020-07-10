Northeast State making changes to class formats for fall semester due to pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College has announced changes to its fall 2020 courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college is reducing enrollment for face-to-face courses in order to maintain social distancing and is shifting courses to hybrid or online formats.

Northeast State says students may check their schedules for format changes beginning this Saturday.

Registration for the fall semester is underway and classes are set to start Aug. 17.

The college listed the following class formats:

Conventional

Class content is delivered face-to-face in the classroom at the location listed on the days and times reflected in the Schedule of Classes.

Internet

These classes are fully online and do not meet at a specific time. Proctored testing may be required as appropriate for the course.

Hybrid

Half of the class content is delivered face-to-face on a specific day and time. The other half is delivered via online instruction.

Synchronous Zoom

Classes will meet via Zoom on specific days and times.

Synchronous Zoom Hybrid

Classes will meet via Zoom on a specific day and time once per week. The remainder of the content will be delivered via online instruction.

Interactive Television (ITV)

These courses are taught using two-way interactive audio and video instruction. Students at other locations participate in class discussions and activities. A faculty member can instruct from any site, and the students can see and communicate with the instructor and other students. These classes meet on a Northeast State campus on specific days and times.

Northeast State says students will need a computer for classes delivered in the online, Zoom, and hybrid formats.

This comes about a month after the college announced changes to its academic calendar for the fall semester.

