Northeast State Community College to start and end fall semester early

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Classes at Northeast State Community College will begin one week early this fall semester, and classes will end by Thanksgiving.

According to a release from the college, classes will begin August 17 and end on November 24.

Labor Day holiday will be observed, but the school will not have a fall break.

The release says the Tennessee Board of Regents approved the adjusted schedule change, which is designed to protect students and employees from a possible COVID-19 resurgence in the late fall.

“Our priority is to keep the campus community safe,” said Northeast State President Bethany Bullock. “The change of schedule will reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks for students and employees and hopefully allow for a healthy return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.”

During the fall, classes will be taught in-person, online and by hybrid methods.

In-person classes will follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines, which will be followed across campus.

The release says a washable mask will be sent to all student before the semester begins with information about protocols on campus.

“We completed a spring semester that required significant changes, and we learned valuable lessons that will serve us well going forward,” Bullock said. “We know our faculty and staff will continue to go above and beyond expectations to serve our students with quality instruction and services.”

