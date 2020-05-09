Northeast State Community College to distribute CARES Act funding to students

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials Saturday announced that Northeast State Community College will soon begin to disburse the federal emergency financial assistance provided under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act recently approved by the U.S. Congress to students.

NESCC received $2.2 million to help college students cover costs related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the college. These may include expenses deemed eligible by the U.S. Department of Education such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.

The college announced it will distribute 90 percent of the funds to eligible students and 10 percent through special payments to students with additional needs, through an application process.

According to the release, students eligible for payments are degree-seeking students who were enrolled full- or part-time on or after March 13 for the Spring 2020 semester. Students who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid are eligible. Students who have not filed a FAFSA but who are eligible to file also may receive emergency fund grants.

The following student populations are not eligible for emergency funds, according to the release: students who initially enrolled exclusively in distance education courses as of March 13, 2020; high school dual-enrollment students; non-degree-seeking students, and employees in special-industry training programs at the College.

“The college is working with the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system office on determining student eligibility under federal guidelines and setting up the processes for making the payments. Eligible students will receive the payments through the mail or direct deposit if they have bank account information on file with Northeast State,” the release stated.

Northeast State students may set up direct deposit HERE by clicking the “Set up Electronic Refunds” button. Then click on the Student and Staff button and log into the account with a current student ID number and password. From there, enter banking information for electronic refunds.

Students may update their mailing address by visiting THIS WEBSITE, and scrolling down to the “Change of Name, Address, Telephone, or Email” link.

Payments to individual students will vary, in part because the federal formula allocating funding to each college includes a factor weighted toward the percentage of its students receiving Pell Grants, the release detailed.

The U.S. Department of Education encouraged institutions “to prioritize students with the greatest need” while also seeking to ensure that these funds are distributed as widely as possible.

According to the release, TBR is developing an application form for special payments, with eligibility requirements determined by the U.S. Department of Education. Northeast State will determine the payment amount.

Mary Chambliss, director of Northeast State’s Office of Financial Aid, will direct the CARES Act project, the release said.