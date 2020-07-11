Northeast State Community College student tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College announced Saturday that a student tested positive for COVID-19. This is the College’s first reported case.

The student was diagnosed during a routine COVID-19 screening Friday and is since quarantined at home.

The College announced that those persons who had direct contact with the infected individual received a phone call and an email on Saturday morning from the College, and have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The student attended class at the Regional Center for Health Professions in Kingsport on July 6, 8, and 10. The College has closed the building and begun CDC-recommended cleaning procedures.

Reopening for the RCHP is expected on Monday.

Officials said face coverings and social distancing protocols were in place in the class. The class instructor will email students with instruction and schedule details.

The majority of the College’s summer classes are online, with most faculty and staff working remotely. Those persons approved for campus access must wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and complete a daily wellness screening, officials added.

