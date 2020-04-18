Northeast State CARES effort raises $17,500 in one month

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast State Foundation reported Saturday that it has raised more than $17,500 to assist students with emergency resources in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, titled College Aid in Response to an Emergency Situation (CARES), reportedly helps with food, transportation, childcare, living expenses, internet and computer access, and community resources.

The Foundation created CARES in response to COVID-19 measures that postponed or cancelled traditional events, according to a press release Saturday. The Foundation board and staff said in the release that CARES allows the organization to continue to help students without relying on in-person efforts such as its Derby Day and annual golf tournament fundraisers.

Erin Blevins, Northeast State Community College’s coordinator of Scholarship Programs, said in the release that more than 75 requests had been received for assistance. She added that many of these students were matched to available campus and community resources, and 21 emergency awards totaling $6,350 had been made.

“The funds seems to make all the difference in the world to the students,” Blevins said in the release. “They are really grateful for the help to get them through the semester.”

She added that of the 21 emergency award recipients, 15 students had been helped with food, eight students with rent and/or utilities, seven with technology needs, and three with transportation.

According to the release, donations have come from more than 20 campus organizations and clubs, as well as Foundation members, faculty, staff, and students.

The release listed the following student clubs that pledged donations:

Drama Club;

TRiO Club;

SkillsUSA Student Leadership;

the Gay Straight Alliance Club;

Paws for a Cause;

the Northeast State Scholars Foundation;

Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA) Club;

Alpha Iota Chi chapter of PTK;

Council for Leadership, Advocacy and Student Success;

the Art Club;

the Association for Computing Machinery;

the Argumentation and Debate Society;

the Criminal Justice Society;

the Clinical Laboratory Science Club/Medical Laboratory Tech Program;

Black Students Association;

Campus Christian Fellowship;

A Toast to Education;

Northeast State Intervarsity Club;

and Student Veterans Association.

Students may submit requests for assistance HERE.

To support students through the Northeast State CARES effort, donate online HERE.

If individuals prefer to donate by mail, make checks payable to the “Northeast State Foundation” and mail to Northeast State Community College, Attn. Megan Almaroad, P.O. Box 246, Blountville, TN 37617.