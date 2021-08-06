Northeast Regional Health Office to reopen COVID-19 information line

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast Regional Health Office announced Friday it will reopen its COVID-19 information line.

Beginning Monday, August 9, those with questions may call 423-979-4689 for information on the virus.

The information line will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m until 4:30 p.m.

All local health departments in the Northeast Region will also continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and testing in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.