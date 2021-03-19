Northeast Regional Health Office changes COVID-19 testing hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office is changing COVID-19 testing hours at its testing sites across Northeast Tennessee.
The health office announced that self-test kits will continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.
Northeast Regional says testing sites will operate under the following hours beginning Monday:
Carter County
M/Tu/W/F 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
Th 10:30 AM-11:30 AM
Corner of East G Street & Holston Avenue
Elizabethton, TN
(423) 543-2521
Greene County
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
810 West Church Street
Greeneville, TN
(423) 798-1749
Hancock County
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
178 Willow Street
Sneedville, TN
(423) 733-2228
Hawkins County / Church Hill
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
247 Silver Lake Road
Church Hill, TN
(423) 357-5341
Hawkins County / Rogersville
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
201 Park Boulevard
Rogersville, TN
(423) 272-7641
Johnson County
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
715 West Main Street
Mountain City, TN
(423) 727-9731
Unicoi County
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
101 Okolona Drive
Erwin, TN
(423) 743-9103
Washington County
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
219 Princeton Road
Johnson City, TN
(423) 975-2200
The health office says local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge for anyone who wants to get tested.