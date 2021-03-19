Northeast Regional Health Office changes COVID-19 testing hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office is changing COVID-19 testing hours at its testing sites across Northeast Tennessee.

The health office announced that self-test kits will continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.

Northeast Regional says testing sites will operate under the following hours beginning Monday:

Carter County

M/Tu/W/F 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Th 10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Corner of East G Street & Holston Avenue

Elizabethton, TN

(423) 543-2521

Greene County

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

810 West Church Street

Greeneville, TN

(423) 798-1749

Hancock County

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

178 Willow Street

Sneedville, TN

(423) 733-2228

Hawkins County / Church Hill

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

247 Silver Lake Road

Church Hill, TN

(423) 357-5341

Hawkins County / Rogersville

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

201 Park Boulevard

Rogersville, TN

(423) 272-7641

Johnson County

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

715 West Main Street

Mountain City, TN

(423) 727-9731

Unicoi County

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

101 Okolona Drive

Erwin, TN

(423) 743-9103

Washington County

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

219 Princeton Road

Johnson City, TN

(423) 975-2200

The health office says local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge for anyone who wants to get tested.