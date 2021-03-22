Northeast Regional health departments expanding hours to increase vaccination access

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office announced that its health departments will offer extended hours for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccination sites will open with expanded morning and evening appointments beginning today.

The Northeast Region includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Vaccinations are by appointment. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button. Anyone needing help registering for vaccination can call 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Northeast Region is currently vaccinating residents in Phases 1 and 2 and those aged 55 and older.

