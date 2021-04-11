Northeast Regional announces COVID-19 vaccine sites for upcoming week

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Region Health Departments announced free COVID-19 vaccine sites for the week of April 12.
The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments have now extended COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to those aged 16 years and older.
No appointments are required for the following county sites.
Carter County
Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. until noon
Wednesday, April 14 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
First dose of Pfizer, Great Lakes Workforce Development
Greene County
Wednesday, April 14 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
First dose of Pfizer, Greene Valley Campus
Hawkins County
Tuesday, April 13 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
First dose of Pfizer, Phipps Bend Industrial Park
Johnson County
Monday, April 12 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.
First dose of Moderna for those 18 years and older
Johnson County Health Department
Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until noon
Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
First dose of Moderna for those 18 years and older
Johnson County Industrial Park
Unicoi County
Tuesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until noon and 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
First dose of Pfizer, Unicoi County High School
Washington County
Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
First dose of Pfizer, Freedom Hall Civic Center