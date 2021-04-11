Northeast Regional announces COVID-19 vaccine sites for upcoming week

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Region Health Departments announced free COVID-19 vaccine sites for the week of April 12.

The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments have now extended COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to those aged 16 years and older.

No appointments are required for the following county sites.

Carter County

Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. until noon

Wednesday, April 14 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer, Great Lakes Workforce Development

Greene County

Wednesday, April 14 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer, Greene Valley Campus

Hawkins County

Tuesday, April 13 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer, Phipps Bend Industrial Park

Johnson County

Monday, April 12 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

First dose of Moderna for those 18 years and older

Johnson County Health Department

Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until noon

Thursday, April 15 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

First dose of Moderna for those 18 years and older

Johnson County Industrial Park

Unicoi County

Tuesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until noon and 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer, Unicoi County High School

Washington County

Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer, Freedom Hall Civic Center