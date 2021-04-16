Northeast Regional announces COVID-19 vaccination sites for week of April 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office has announced its COVID-19 vaccination sites for next week.

During the week of April 19, vaccines will be administered at locations in all seven Northeast Regional Health Office counties.

Vaccines are available to anyone aged 16 and up, however, the Moderna vaccine has only been approved for those 18 and up.

Appointments are not required and vaccinations are free.

Carter County

April 19, 9–11 a.m.

Great Lakes Workforce Development

Vaccine: Pfizer

Greene County

April 20, 7:30–9:30 a.m.

April 22, 12–6:30 p.m.

Greene Valley Development Center

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hawkins County

April 20, 3:30–6:30 p.m.

April 23, 7–9 a.m.

Phipps Bend Industrial Park

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hancock County

April 19, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

April 21, 7–9 a.m.

Hancock County Health Department

Vaccine: Moderna (18 years and older)

Johnson County

April 19, 7:30–9:30 a.m.

April 22, 9–11 a.m.

Johnson County Health Department

Vaccine: Moderna (18 years and older)

Unicoi County

April 20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Unicoi County High School

Vaccine: Pfizer

Washington County